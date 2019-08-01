AP Grama Volunteer Merit List 2019 to be released today at gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Grama Merit List 2019 is likely to be declared today at the official website gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in. As per the notification, the results would be out on August 1, 2019. The candidates who will get shortlisted would be called for training session.

The selection process would be done based on the interview round. Minimum educational qualification for normal areas was Class 12 or intermediate examination.

For Agency and Tribal Areas, the minimum qualification criteria was class 10 pass or SSC pass candidate. Currently, the website is not responding due to heavy volumes.

Around 4 lakh Grama/ Volunteer will be recruited under special drive. The online application was accepted from July 5 and July 10, 2019. The interviews were conducted from July 11 and July 25, 2019.

AP Grama Volunteer Merit List 2019: Steps to check

Go to the official website gramvolunteer.ap.gov.in

Go on to the link AP Grama Volunteer Merit List 2019

Enter your details

Your results will appear on the screen

You can download it for future use