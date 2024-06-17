AP EDCET 2024 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Last Day To Challenge Your Probable Scores

IStock images

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the objection window for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET 2024) answer key tomorrow, June 18. Candidates who want to challenge the answers provided can do so through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth.

This is the initial answer key, and candidates can dispute it. The final answer key will be released after reviewing the objections. No further challenges will be accepted after the objection window closes.

Remember the following instructions :

-Candidates will receive one mark for every correct response.

- There will be no penalty for incorrect responses.

- If a candidate selects two options for the same question, it will be considered a wrong answer.

- No marks will be deducted if a candidate leaves a question unanswered.

The qualifying score for the AP EDCET 2024 exam is 37 out of the total marks (25%) for all candidates, except those from SC/ST communities. SC/ST candidates do not have any qualifying marks for ranking. In addition, there are no minimum passing marks for women in the Physical Sciences or Mathematics methodologies.

Candidates can utilize the AP EDCET 2024 answer key to estimate their probable scores in the exam. The AP EDCET 2024 exam was held on June 8 from 9 am to 11 am across the state.