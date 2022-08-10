AP ECET 2022 Results out; Know more here | Pixabay

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 results are out today, August 10. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, by entering their registration number and hall ticket ID.

The preliminary answer key was released on July 24, and the candidates raised objections on answer key till July 26.

AP ECET 2022 Result: How To Download Scorecard

Go to the official website of APSCHE -- apsche.ap.gov.in.

Select the designated result link on the homepage.

Enter and submit the login credentials.

AP ECET result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Download the scorecard, and get a hard copy for future use.

The ECET 2022 exam was conducted on July 22. The candidates who got selected in the ECET exam can take admissions to second year Engineering and Pharmacy courses of Engineering and Technology and BSc Mathematics.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducted the AP ECET 2022 examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).