AP ECET 2022 result to be declared on August 10, here's how to check at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 result will likely be released on Wednesday, August 10. On the APSCHE's official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, candidates can access their scorecards by entering their registration numbers and hall ticket IDs.

The AP ECET 2022 answer key was already published on the website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, and candidates had until July 26 to submit concerns. the July 22 ECET examination.

  1. Go to the official website of APSCHE -- apsche.ap.gov.in

  2. Select the designated result link

  3. Insert the login credentials.

  4. Submit and access AP ECET result 2022.

  5. Download scorecard, and take a print out for future reference.

For the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, the AP ECET 2022 examination was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Kakinada (APSCHE). The ECET exam's chosen participants may enrol in second-year engineering and pharmacy programmes at Engineering and Technology as well as BSc Mathematics.

