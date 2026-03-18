AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Extended For Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Courses At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Extended Dates Here

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: The AP EAPCET 2026 registration process has been extended until March 24, 2026. Candidates who meet the requirements can now finish their applications on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Candidates should note that the submissions made after this date will be subject to late fees.

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of Online Applications – 04 February 2026 (Wednesday)

Last date for submission of Online Applications without Late Fee – 24 March 2026 (Tuesday)

Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee (Rs.1000/-) – 28 March 2026 (Saturday)

Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee (Rs.2000/-) – 01 April 2026 (Wednesday)

Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee (Rs.4000/-) – 06 April 2026 (Monday)

Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee (Rs.10000/-) – 10 April 2026 (Friday)

Correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate – 11 April 2026 (Saturday) to 13 April 2026 (Monday)

Downloading Hall-Tickets from the website/ through WhatsApp – 28 April 2026 (Tuesday)

Dates of Examination (Engineering) – 12 May 2026 (Tuesday) to 15 May 2026 (Friday) and 18 May 2026 (Monday)

Dates of Examination (Agriculture & Pharmacy) – 19 May 2026 (Tuesday) to 20 May 2026 (Wednesday)

Release of Preliminary Key (Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy) – 23 May 2026 (Saturday)

Last date for receiving Objections on Preliminary Key (Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy)* – 25 May 2026 (Monday)

Release of results tentatively – 01 June 2026 (Monday)

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP EAPCET 2026 online application link once it is activated

Complete the registration by entering basic details

Fill in personal and academic information in the application form

Upload required documents in the prescribed format

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed or be appearing in Class 12 from a recognised board

For engineering courses, students should have studied Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in Class 12

For pharmacy and agriculture courses, candidates must have studied relevant science subjects

Applicants are advised to check the detailed eligibility criteria before submitting the application form

