AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling registration starts tomorrow; Know more here

AP EAPCET 2022 counselling registration process will start from tomorrow, August 22.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 01:46 PM IST
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling registration starts tomorrow; Know more here | Pixabay

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling registration process will start from tomorrow, August 22. The candidates can apply online on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in till August 30.

The last date for the online verification process is August 31, the candidates will be allotted seats on September 6. The EAPCET 2022 counselling process includes certificate verification, seat allotment, counselling fees payment, registration, college selection, seat allotment, etc.

Here's how to apply for AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling:

  1. Go to the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

  2. Select the EAPCET 2022 admission link.

  3. Key in the required details.

  4. Registration form with all the basic information will appear on your screen.

  5. Verify all the details.

  6. Pay the registration fee.

  7. Print the form for future use.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counseling Registration begins at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's a list of required...
