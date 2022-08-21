AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling registration starts tomorrow; Know more here | Pixabay

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling registration process will start from tomorrow, August 22. The candidates can apply online on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in till August 30.

The last date for the online verification process is August 31, the candidates will be allotted seats on September 6. The EAPCET 2022 counselling process includes certificate verification, seat allotment, counselling fees payment, registration, college selection, seat allotment, etc.

Here's how to apply for AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: