AP EAPCET 2022 counselling dates out; Know more here

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling process is scheduled to begin from August 22. The EAPCET 2022 application process will start on August 22, a total of 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) qualified candidates can apply online on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till August 30, as per reports.

The document verification process will begin from August 23 to 31, and the seat allotment process is set to begin from September 6. The counselling process includes registration, document verification, college selection, seat allotment, etc.

Here's how to apply for AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling:

Go to the website - sche.ap.gov.in. Click on ‘EAPCET-2021 ADMISSIONS’. Select the ‘Registration form’ link. Enter and submit hall ticket number and date of birth. Registration form will appear on your screen. Pay the registration fee. Click on the print button and take a print out of the form for future use.

The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allocation will be done depending on candidates' marks and rank. Candidates will be ranked on the basis of the AP EAPCET normalized marks-- 75 per cent weight-age and 25 per cent weight-age to Class 12 marks in the order of merit.