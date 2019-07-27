AP EAMCET result 2019: Revised counselling schedule declared, here's how to check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the schedule for counselling for the students who qualified in Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019. The details were released on the official website peace.nic.in.

All those students who have secured ranks from 1 to 35,000 can exercise the options from July 27 and 28, those who secured ranks from 5,001 to 80,000 on July 29 and 30 and the ones who secured ranks from 80,001 till the last rank can exercise their options on July 31 and August 1.

If the candidate wants to make any change in their option they can do it on August 2. The seats will be allotted in August, and classes will start from August 5.