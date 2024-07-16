AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today

AP EAMCET 2024 | Representative Image

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to declare the seat allotment result for the first phase of AP EAMCET counselling 2024 today. Candidates who applied for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2024 counselling can check their results on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The seat allotment result will determine the colleges and courses allotted to students based on their preferences submitted during the choice-filling facility. Candidates who are allotted a seat in phase 1 will be required to report to the allotted institutes between July 17 and July 19. The classes for the fresh academic year will begin from July 19.

In case a candidate is not allotted a seat of their choice, they will get the option to participate in the next phase of counselling. Seat allotted candidates will have to carry required documents to the allotted college and pay the college fee for confirming admission.

The college-wise fee for major BTech programmes offered by state government colleges is as follows:

- A U College Of Engineering, Visakhapatnam: ₹44,500

- JNTUA College of Engineering, Anantapuramu: ₹10,000

- JNTUA College of Engineering, Kalikiri: ₹10,000

- JNTUK College of Engineering, Kakinada: ₹10,000

- JNTUK College of Engineering, Narsaraopeta: ₹10,000

- JNTUA College of Engineering, Pulivendula: ₹10,000

- JNTUK College of Engineering, Vizianagaram: ₹10,000

- S V U College of Engineering, Tirupathi: ₹40,000

- YGVU YSR Engineering College: ₹15,500