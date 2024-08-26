AP EAMCET 2024: Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result DECLARED

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2024) counselling round 3 seat allocation results have been made public on the official website by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Applicants who have registered for the counselling round can view the results of their seat assignment by visiting the official website.

Seat allocation is determined by a number of variables, including the candidate's rank, the choices they made during the counselling registration process when they indicated their preferences, and the availability of seats.



Furthermore, categorisation and reservation are significant factors in deciding which seat is assigned to each candidate.

How to check?

Candidates will need to enter their login details, including their registration number or date of birth, in order to check their results.

-Visit eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, the AP EAMCET official website.

-Select "Download of Allotment Letters" from the homepage.

-Access the portal by entering the necessary information, including the date of birth and the AP EAPCET hall ticket.

-The screen will show the results of the AP EAMCET allocation. Save the outcome PDF to your devices by downloading it.

The chosen candidates must report to the designated college between August 26 and August 30 after the results are announced. Documents needed for counselling include the study certificate from class VI to intermediate, the hall pass, and the rank card.

Required Documents:

Candidates must carry all required documentation, such as the AP EAMCET scorecard and allotment letter, a valid identity card from the government, certificates for classes 10 and 12, a transfer certificate, an income certificate, and so on.



OC candidates requesting a reservation in the EWS category will require a MeeSeva-issued EWS certificate for 2024–2025. A proof of date of birth, a transfer certificate, and a residence certificate are additional documents needed for counselling.