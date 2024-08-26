 AP EAMCET 2024: Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result DECLARED
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAP EAMCET 2024: Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result DECLARED

AP EAMCET 2024: Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result DECLARED

Seat allocation is determined by a number of variables, including the candidate's rank, the choices they made during the counselling registration process when they indicated their preferences, and the availability of seats.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2024) counselling round 3 seat allocation results have been made public on the official website by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Applicants who have registered for the counselling round can view the results of their seat assignment by visiting the official website.

Seat allocation is determined by a number of variables, including the candidate's rank, the choices they made during the counselling registration process when they indicated their preferences, and the availability of seats.

Furthermore, categorisation and reservation are significant factors in deciding which seat is assigned to each candidate.

How to check?

Candidates will need to enter their login details, including their registration number or date of birth, in order to check their results.

FPJ Shorts
Thangalaan Actor Vikram Condemns Crimes Against Women, Calls It 'Disgusting': 'They Need To Feel Protected'
Thangalaan Actor Vikram Condemns Crimes Against Women, Calls It 'Disgusting': 'They Need To Feel Protected'
JOB ALERT! UPUMS Now Hiring For Non Teaching Group C Positions; Check How To Apply Here
JOB ALERT! UPUMS Now Hiring For Non Teaching Group C Positions; Check How To Apply Here
Mumbai: Atal Setu Sees Over 50 Lakh Vehicles In 7 Months, Easing Traffic And Enhancing Connectivity
Mumbai: Atal Setu Sees Over 50 Lakh Vehicles In 7 Months, Easing Traffic And Enhancing Connectivity
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Major Drama During Janmasthami Celebrations, Rajat Falls Of Pyramid After Arsh's Revelation (Exclusive)
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Major Drama During Janmasthami Celebrations, Rajat Falls Of Pyramid After Arsh's Revelation (Exclusive)
Read Also
MHT CET Counselling 2024: CAP Round 2 Allotment Result Today For BE, BTech Courses
article-image

-Visit eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, the AP EAMCET official website.
-Select "Download of Allotment Letters" from the homepage.
-Access the portal by entering the necessary information, including the date of birth and the AP EAPCET hall ticket.
-The screen will show the results of the AP EAMCET allocation. Save the outcome PDF to your devices by downloading it.

The chosen candidates must report to the designated college between August 26 and August 30 after the results are announced. Documents needed for counselling include the study certificate from class VI to intermediate, the hall pass, and the rank card.

Required Documents:

Candidates must carry all required documentation, such as the AP EAMCET scorecard and allotment letter, a valid identity card from the government, certificates for classes 10 and 12, a transfer certificate, an income certificate, and so on.

OC candidates requesting a reservation in the EWS category will require a MeeSeva-issued EWS certificate for 2024–2025. A proof of date of birth, a transfer certificate, and a residence certificate are additional documents needed for counselling.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JOB ALERT! UPUMS Now Hiring For Non Teaching Group C Positions; Check How To Apply Here

JOB ALERT! UPUMS Now Hiring For Non Teaching Group C Positions; Check How To Apply Here

AP EAMCET 2024: Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result DECLARED

AP EAMCET 2024: Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result DECLARED

DU PG 2024: Spot Round 4 Schedule OUT; Check List Of Important Dates Here

DU PG 2024: Spot Round 4 Schedule OUT; Check List Of Important Dates Here

MH CET 2024: CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment OUT, Check Here

MH CET 2024: CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment OUT, Check Here

NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play

NEET Aspirant Dies After Falling From Third Floor In Himachal's Hamirpur, Parents Allege Foul Play