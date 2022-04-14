AP aims at result-oriented education to transform students

In the coming academic year, government schools in Andhra Pradesh will shift to outcome-oriented education that brings about positive behavioural changes and transforms students into global citizens through the development of social and collaborative skills.

'Child is not the reason for his or her low performance' will be the mantra for the teachers and the headmasters to follow to achieve the set objectives in tune with the National Education Policy-2020.

"Teachers and headmasters should be aware of it and take responsibility for the performance of students. The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has been entrusted with the task of maintaining academic standards and ensuring all students attain the learning outcomes relative to their class and age," School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar has said.

As a major step towards achieving the set goals, infrastructure in government schools was being completely refurbished with new classrooms and digital learning aids, besides clean toilets, playgrounds, art sessions, etc.

Career counselling for students from Class VIII, involving teachers and parents, would be another innovative initiative aimed at encouraging talent in the right direction.

"We are creating a conducive learning environment in all schools under the Mana Badi: Nadu-Nedu program. It's now time to ensure adequate learning outcomes among the children through effective classroom transactions," the School Education Commissioner noted.

Suresh Kumar, who, as district Collector in Medak and Guntur, contributed to the enhancement of standards in government-run schools, is now seeking to take the process to the next level across the state.

The SCERT, which is the Academic Authority for School Education under the RTE Act, will develop an academic monitoring mechanism and issue guidance and support to all the field-level functionaries. It will monitor the learning outcomes and assess the students' standards, according to Suresh Kumar.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 02:14 PM IST