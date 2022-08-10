e-Paper Get App

Another class 12 school girl in Tamil Nadu dies, police suspect suicide

The police said the girl was found in an unconscious state in the classroom and was taken to the Kannai Primary Health Centre and from there to the Villupuram Government Hospital where she died.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 08:30 PM IST
Representational image |

Chennai: A Class 12 girl student of a government school in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district died on Wednesday. The police suspect the death to be a case of suicide.

The police said the girl was found in an unconscious state in the classroom and was taken to the Kannai Primary Health Centre and from there to the Villupuram Government Hospital where she died.

It should be noted that last month, the suicide of a Class 12 girl student at the hostel of a private school in Kallakurichi led to the public ransacking the school and setting school buses and police vans on fire.

Two more girl students committed suicide in two different incidents in the state weeks ago, leading the state school education department to conduct awareness programmes among school students.

