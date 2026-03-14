Anna University Result 2026 Declared At coe1.annauniv.edu; Here’s How To Check The Results

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Anna University Results 2026: Anna University has declared the Anna University Results 2026 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs on the official website. The results can be accessed by adding their registration number and captcha code at coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu .

In case of any issues with the results, candidates can reach out to the university's IT support at acoeud@annauniv.edu.

Anna University Result 2026: How To Check the Result?

Candidates can check out the steps below to check the result:

Visit the official website, annauniv.edu.

On the homepage, click the link labeled "Results for November/December 2025 Examinations" or "Distance Education Results 2026."

Now, enter your registration number and date of birth as shown on the hall ticket.

Fill in the alphanumeric CAPTCHA code that appears on the screen and click the submit button.

Your subject-specific marks and grades will appear on screen.

Save the PDF of the provisional marksheet for future use.

Anna University Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Student name

Registration number

Course name

Total marks

Marks obtained

Subject/course code and name

Result Status and Maximum Marks

Anna University Result 2026: Revaluation

Furthermore, students who are dissatisfied with their results may request a photocopy of their evaluated answer scripts from their respective study centers until March 15. After reviewing the answer scripts, students may request revaluation or other post-results procedures in accordance with university policies.