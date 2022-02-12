Anganwadi workers protest in Delhi, seeking a wage raise

New Delhi: A group of anganwadi workers protested in north Delhi's Civil Lines neighborhood on Friday to urge their demands, which included recognition as government employees and an increase in honorarium.

The protest caused traffic snarls in the area.

The Delhi Police have registered a complaint in connection with the protest, but no arrests have been made.

The protesting anganwadi workers' demands included recognition as government employees and a hike in honorarium.



"We have been sitting in an indefinite strike from January 31. On the 12th day of our strike, thousands of anganwadi workers held a rally near the protest site, a union of the anganwadi workers said in a statement.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, The protest was illegal, therefore legal action has been initiated.... No one has been arrested or detained as of now.



Due to the protest, one carriageway was closed for traffic movement, resulting in traffic jam in the area. Traffic was also diverted during the protest.



Police also said that adequate security arrangements were made and no untoward incident took place.



Currently, anganwadi workers and helpers in Delhi are given a monthly honorarium of Rs 9,678 and Rs 4,839, respectively.



The protesters demanded that the honorarium be increased to Rs 25,000 for anganwadi workers and Rs 20,000 for helpers.



Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:03 PM IST