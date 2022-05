Students of Bendapudi ZP High School in Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh met Chief Minister YS Jagan today.

A student has impressed the Minister with her fluent language skills and the English teacher Prasad has earned appreciation from the CM for the same.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 07:57 PM IST