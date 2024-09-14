Andhra Stabbing VIDEO: Youth Attacks Student With Knife Inside Theatre Over Love Affair In Tirupati; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

CCTV Footage Of The Stabbing Surfaces | X

Tirupati: In a shocking, a youth was brutally stabbed inside a theatre in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Saturday afternoon. The victim was reportedly watching a movie in the theatre with a girl where he was attacked by a youth, and the girl left the theatre with the accused after the incident. The police have claimed that the incident occurred over a love affair.

A case has been registered and the police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and it can be seen in the video that the youth is leaving the theatre with the girl and the victim is seen coming out of the screen covered in blood.

The incident occurred on Saturday around 12 PM at the PGR cinema in Tirupati where the accused identified as Karthik entered the cinema where the victim who has been identified as Lokesh was watching a movie with the girl named Kavya. Karthik entered the cinema hall and attacked Lokesh with the knife. He stabbed Lokesh several times due to which he suffered serious injuries.

Karthik took Kavya along with and they can be seen in the CCTV footage leaving the theatre together. Lokesh is also seen in another footage coming out of the screen with the injury he sustained due to the attack. People present inside the theatre can be seen expressing shock on witnessing Lokesh walking out of the theatre with severe injuries. Lokesh was rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. There are reports that he is out of danger.

The police have registered a case and have claimed that the incident occurred over a love affair and the police have initiated a search operation to nab the accused. There are no reports of any arrests in connection with the matter yet.