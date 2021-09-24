Andhra Pradesh's Vellore Institute of Technology conducts virtual convocation with Nobel Laureate Dr M Stanley Whittingham as chief guest

VIT-AP University conducted virtual Convocation for the class of 2021 on September 23, 2021. Nobel Laureate Dr. M Stanley Whittingham of Binghamton University (SUNY), USA was the Chief Guest for the ceremony and delivered the Convocation Address. He had incidentally been awarded the coveted award in 2019 for the development of lithium-ion batteries. Whittingham also inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Block, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy Block, Savithri Bhai Phule Block, Rock plaza (Student Activity Center).

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, presided over the Convocation ceremony along with Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Dr. Sankar Viswanathan, G V. Selvam Vice Presidents of VIT , DR. Sandhya Pentareddy, Executive Director and Kadambari Viswanathan , Asst. Vice President Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Dr. C.L.V Sivakumar, Registrar, faculty and staff in attendance.



Out of 460 students, the University presented 10 gold medalists, Two Ph.D.’s and rank holders from Bachelor, Master, and Ph.D. Degrees in Engineering and BBA. (BBA-27, M.Tech VLSI-6 , B.Tech (Mechanical)-67, B.Tech (ECE)-120, B.Tech (CSE)-238 Ph.D-2 )



The virtual Convocation followed all the ceremonial aspects of the regular Convocation with Welcome Address by the Vice-Chancellor, a Conferment of Degrees by the Chancellor, Chancellor’s Address followed by the Convocation Address by the Chief Guest.

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT congratulating the alumni and the graduating students along with their families on the Convocation 2021 of VIT-AP University, "Graduations and commencement ceremonies mark major transitional golden moments in a student’s life. They celebrate all the hard work you put into your education and achievements and make you look forward to the future with much hope. As we reflect on the past year and unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19, we also celebrate all that we accomplished by working together, supporting one another, and keeping each other safe," he said.

"Learning is a continuous process, and I am sure each one of you has different dreams. I urge each of you to hold on to those dreams and aspirations," the Chancellor added. He also spoke about the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Savithribhai Phule - the illustrious personalities after whom the newly inaugurated buildings are named.

Education, he emphasised, is vital for removing economical difference and inequality. "It’s time to invest on educational infrastructure across the country to compete internationally. VIT always provide vital infrastructure, quality teaching and learning experience in a cosmopolitan environment," he said.

"Great day for all of you on this convocation day. It is first step to next part of your life experience. Travel the world, take advantage of every opportunity, take risks, always connect with your mentors. Grab the opportunity, have dreams, be patient, research will take time. May be one of you will have my experience this what you can anticipate," said Dr. M. Chief Guest Whittingham, congratulating the graduates.

He also mentioned three important points from his Nobel speech: Science is interdisciplinary, Science is International it has no boundaries, Science can solve pandemics. "Be it COVID-19 or Global warming. India isencouraging young scientists. You all should think of clean, safe and healthy environment. This is time to move on with your life. Remember money is not everything," he added as he expressed hope that VIT-AP would celebrate many convocations.

Mayurika Singh, Director, Customer Experience and Success, Microsoft India was the Guest of honour and praised the students’ spectacular achievements. "Be very proud that you are graduating from a top class institution VIT-AP," she urged.

She shared her graduation and first job experience. "Don’t sweat for small things, take chance, learn to work on blank canvas. Do right things for right results. You are the lucky ones who rewrite the history. Your generation can work and live. Finally, she informed build skills and have growth mindset, learn from every experience and hard work has no substitute," she added.



The virtual Convocation was hosted on VIT-AP University)’s YouTube channel and Facebook live.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 03:46 PM IST