 Andhra Pradesh signs MoU with CTE to establish center of excellence for IT and cyber security
CTE will conduct and support seminars, workshops, innovation challenges, hackathons, start-up events, to upskill entrepreneurs and address information technology and cybersecurity related challenges in the state.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society signs an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security for Universities | Representative Image

Andhra Pradesh: Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (under the Ministry of IT, Andhra Pradesh) signs an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security for Universities, Engineering colleges, Polytechnics, Schools and Government Departments throughout State of Andhra Pradesh.

