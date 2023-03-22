Andhra Pradesh signs MoU with CTE to establish center of excellence for IT and cyber security

Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society signs an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security for Universities | Representative Image

Andhra Pradesh: Consortium for Technical Education (CTE) and the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (under the Ministry of IT, Andhra Pradesh) signs an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and Cyber Security for Universities, Engineering colleges, Polytechnics, Schools and Government Departments throughout State of Andhra Pradesh.

CTE will conduct and support seminars, workshops, innovation challenges, hackathons, start-up events, to upskill entrepreneurs and address information technology and cybersecurity related challenges in the state.

