 Andhra Pradesh Schools Mandate Three Water Breaks Amid Rising Temperature
Andhra Pradesh Schools Mandate Three Water Breaks Amid Rising Temperature

Andhra Pradesh mandate three water breaks in schools due to rising temperatures. Aimed at promoting hydration, as 68 mandals face heatwave.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | iStock Image

Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education on Tuesday made it mandatory for all the schools in the state to give three water breaks for students in view of the rising temperatures.

Dubbed water-bell initiative, the breaks will be given at 9:45 am, 10:05 am and 11:50 am, said school education principal secretary Praveen Prakash in a press release.

According to the Department of School Education, the water-bell initiative is aimed at promoting student hydration and well-being.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) noted that 68 mandals across the state witnessed heatwave on Tuesday and nine mandals reported severe heatwave.

However, it forecast a heatwave for only two mandals on Wednesday.

