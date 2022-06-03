e-Paper Get App

Andhra Pradesh SAC results at 11 AM tomorrow; know how to check

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 09:06 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh: Results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 examination will be announced by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) on Saturday, June 4. The Department of Education, Special Principal Secretary, B. Rajasekhar, will announce the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 at 11 am, according to BSEAP.

You can access the SSC, Class 10 result 2022 on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

According to BSEAP, there will not be a SSC, 10th merit list and students will receive grades instead of marks.

Here is how to check the AP SSC Result 2022:

  1. Go to the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

  2. Click on AP SSC result 2022 link and enter your log-in details- roll number, date of birth

  3. The 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

  4. Download the SSC result 2022, take a print out for further references.

Around six lakh students appeared for the SSC exam 2022 that were held in May. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 100 per cent.

