Andhra Pradesh: Renaming the university cannot erase fame, Jr NTR

Tollywood actor Junior NTR reacts to the Andhra Pradesh government's plan to rename the NTR University of Health Sciences to YSR Health University.

The celebrity took to Twitter on Thursday, stating that YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao are two Telugu veterans who have acquired enormous popularity among the people. They do not require anyone's endorsement he explained.

The RRR actor tweeted, "Both NTR and YSR are great leaders who have gained immense popularity. The respect brought by taking one's name and removing one's name does not raise the stature of YSR, it does not lower the stature of NTR either

. Renaming the university cannot erase the fame NTR earned, his stature in the history of the Telugu nation, and his memories in the hearts of the Telugu people.."

The Andhra Pradesh administration, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is reported to have passed a motion in the state assembly renaming Vijayawada Health University as YSR Health University.