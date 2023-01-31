e-Paper Get App
Andhra Pradesh: Over hundred students ill, hospitalised after suspected food poisoning

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
The government superintendent Venkata Rao said, "All students are safe and their parents need not worry." | Representative pic
Palnadu: More than a hundred students from a school in Palnadu fell ill and were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning.

The students were shifted to Sattenapalli government hospital, informed officials.

According to a student of the school, they had tomato rice and groundnut chutney for breakfast and chicken curry and sambar for lunch, after which they threw up and came down with Diarhoea.

The government superintendent Venkata Rao said, "They may taken ill due to food poisoning. All students are safe and their parents need not worry."

Further details are awaited.

