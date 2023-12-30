Andhra Pradesh Open School Society Announces 2024 Board Exam Dates

Representative pic

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS), Amaravati, has officially unveiled the APOSS Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 for both Class 10 and Class 12 on its official website. As per the released timetable, the APOSS Class 10th board exams are scheduled to commence from March 18, 2024, and will continue until March 27, 2024.

Similarly, the Class 12 board exams are set to take place from March 18, 2024, to March 26, 2024. Students preparing for these exams can find the subject-wise APOSS Board Exam Date Sheet for the academic year 2024 on the official website.

Exam Highlights

Class 10 Exam Dates: March 18, 2024, to March 27, 2024

Class 12 Exam Dates: March 18, 2024, to March 26, 2024

Detailed APOSS Board Exam Date Sheet 2024

The APOSS Board Exam Date Sheet for both Class 10 and Class 12 was officially released on December 29, 2023. The detailed PDF schedule includes essential instructions for students to adhere to during their board exams. The exams are set to be conducted in offline mode (Pen and Paper mode).

Class 10 Exam Schedule

Commencement Date: March 18, 2024

Conclusion Date: March 27, 2024

Exam Timings: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Class 12 Exam Schedule:

Commencement Date: March 18, 2024

Conclusion Date: March 26, 2024

Subject-Wise Class 10 Exam Dates

- March 18, 2024: Telugu/Urdu/Kannada/Oriya/Tamil

- March 19, 2024: Hindi

- March 20, 2024: English

- March 22, 2024: Mathematics/Indian Culture and Heritage

- March 23, 2024: Science & Technology/Home Science

- March 26, 2024: Social Science/Economics

- March 27, 2024: Business Studies/Psychology

Subject-Wise Class 12 Exam Dates

- March 18, 2024: Hindi/Telugu/Urdu

- March 19, 2024: Biology/Commerce/Business Studies/Home Science

- March 20, 2024: English

- March 22, 2024: Mathematics/History/Business Statistics

- March 23, 2024: Physics/Political Science/Civics/Psychology

- March 26, 2024: Chemistry/Economics/Sociology

How to Download APOSS Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet

1. Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society, Amaravati.

2. Look for the link that says “Timetable: SSC & Intermediate (APOSS) Public Examinations, March-2024” under the heading ‘Latest Updates’.

3. A new page will appear with the APOSS Board Exam Time Table 2024 PDF.

4. Download the APOSS Board Exam Time Table 2024 PDF and take a printout for future reference.

This detailed APOSS Board Exam Date Sheet for 2024 provides students with the necessary information, helping them prepare effectively for their upcoming examinations. For additional details and to access the complete timetable, students are advised to visit the official APOSS website.