Andhra Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2024: Last Chance To Register Today By 9 PM, Check NOW!

The Andhra Pradesh counselling authority, Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) in Vijayawada, has extended the Andhra Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (AP NEET PG) registration deadline without late fees until today, October 7, 2024, until 9 PM. The previous deadline for registration was October 4, 2024.

Application fees

For General and Other Backward Classes, the AP NEET PG 2024 registration cost is Rs 7,080; for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST), it is Rs 5,900. If a candidate applies after the deadline, they must pay an additional Rs 20,000 late charge.

How to apply?

-Navigate to puhs-pgadmissions.aptonline.in, the official website.

-Find the PG-Medical link on the front page. Click it to be taken to a different website.

-Select the registration link that can be found on the internet.

-Provide accurate information when filling out the application.

-Verify the form one more time and send it in. For future reference, print it off or save it on your devices.

Required documents:

-NEET Admit Card 2024

-NEET Scorecard

-Class 10 and 12 marksheet

-MBBS, BDS marks issued by universities of all phases

-Photo identity and address proof document (PAN card, aadhaar card, driving licence and voter ID card

-Qualifying degree certificate

-Provisional Degree Certificate

-Certificate of internship completion

-Eligibility Certificate (Other University)

-State, central medical, dental council registration certificate