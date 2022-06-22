e-Paper Get App

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Year Results Out on bie.ap.gov.in

This year's intermediate exam drew a total of 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
ANI File Photo

Today, on June 22, the AP Intermediate result for 2022 has been released by the Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). At 12:30 p.m., the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year results 2022 were announced via press conference. Students can access the Manabadi Inter Results 2022 AP by visiting the website bieap.gov.in and entering their roll number and birthdate as their log-in information.

This year's intermediate exam, which was held from May 6 to May 24, drew a total of 4.64 lakh (4,64,756) students. Students were evaluated based on their internal exams last year, which were conducted online.

Here's how to check result:

  1. Go to the official website- bie.ap.gov.in

  2. Select AP Inter 2nd year result 2022 link

  3. Enter roll number, date of birth

  4. AP Inter 2nd year result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

  5. Download, and take a print out for future reference.

Read Also
AP Inter result 2022 today, here's how to check at bie.ap.gov.in
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationAndhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Year Results Out on bie.ap.gov.in

RECENT STORIES

Fact Check: Did Aaditya Thackeray change his Twitter bio?

Fact Check: Did Aaditya Thackeray change his Twitter bio?

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Latest Updates - After Sena threatens rebel MLAs; Eknath Shinde calls...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Latest Updates - After Sena threatens rebel MLAs; Eknath Shinde calls...

CBI books DHFL directors Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan for allegedly defrauding 17 banks of 34,615...

CBI books DHFL directors Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan for allegedly defrauding 17 banks of 34,615...

Delhi Police asked to assist minor rape survivor seeking to terminate pregnancy

Delhi Police asked to assist minor rape survivor seeking to terminate pregnancy

Watch Video: Virat Kohli gives Team India players a passionate talk ahead of warm-up match against...

Watch Video: Virat Kohli gives Team India players a passionate talk ahead of warm-up match against...