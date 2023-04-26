Andhra Pradesh Inter results 2023 releasing today 5 pm at bieap.apcfss.in

UGC NET Results 2023 to be out tomorrow | Representational pic

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the AP Inter 1st-year and 2nd-year examination results today , April 26.

Results will be available on the official website of BIEAP at bieap.apcfss.in and results.apcfss.in.

BIEAP will announce the 1st year and 2nd year General and Vocational courses result today at 5 pm.

BIEAP conducted the AP Inter Exams 2023 for 1st Year from March 15, 2023, to April 3, 2023, and 2nd Year from March 16, 2023, to April 4, 2023.

Steps to check AP Inter Result 2023:

visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh at bieap.apcfss.in or results.apcfss.in

on the homepage, click on the link that reads "AP Inter Results 2023 for 1st Year/2nd Year."

enter your Hall Ticket Number and other details as required.

result for 1st year or 2nd year 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

download and take a printout of your result for future reference.