 Andhra Pradesh Govt Mandates 3 Water Breaks During School Hour As Temperature Soars
Andhra Pradesh Govt Mandates 3 Water Breaks During School Hour As Temperature Soars

These breaks will be given to the students at a specific time during their school hours. These timings include breaks at 9:45 am, 10:05 am, and 11:50 am.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | iStock Image

The Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh has recently implemented a significant measure to address the soaring temperatures by mandating three water breaks for students across all schools in the state during school hours.

This initiative called the "water-bell initiative," was announced by Praveen Prakash, the principal secretary of school education, in a recent press release.

As per the release, these breaks will be given to the students at a specific time during their school hours. These timings include breaks at 9:45 am, 10:05 am, and 11:50 am, reported PTI. As further stated in the release, these water breaks aim to ensure students' hydration and overall well-being during the rising temperature during the day.

