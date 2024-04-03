Andhra Pradesh Govt Mandates 3 Water Breaks During School Hour As Temperature Soars

Representative Image | iStock Image

The Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh has recently implemented a significant measure to address the soaring temperatures by mandating three water breaks for students across all schools in the state during school hours.

This initiative called the "water-bell initiative," was announced by Praveen Prakash, the principal secretary of school education, in a recent press release.

As per the release, these breaks will be given to the students at a specific time during their school hours. These timings include breaks at 9:45 am, 10:05 am, and 11:50 am, reported PTI. As further stated in the release, these water breaks aim to ensure students' hydration and overall well-being during the rising temperature during the day.

Read Also PHOTOS: Pune Kids Take To Canal Swimming To Beat Summer Heat

In addition to promoting student health, this initiative comes amidst observations from the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) regarding the heatwave conditions across the entire state.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, APSDMA reported that 68 mandals experienced heatwave conditions, with nine mandals facing severe heatwave conditions. However, their forecast for Wednesday indicates a heatwave alert for only two mandals, suggesting a dynamic response to the prevailing weather conditions.