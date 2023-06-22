Andhra Pradesh: Government To Enhance English Skills Of Students Through TOEFL

This exam will be primarily given to the students from government schools and who are predominantly from the marginalized backgrounds. | YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM

English has been a language of communication and command. With its familiarity at every corner of the world, the Andhra Pradesh Government has been taking serious efforts for its students. In a series of measures to improve the spoken and reading skills of students, it has entered into an agreement with Education Testing Services (ETS).

This will also bring in the assessment of skills in students through an examination and certification of the Test of English as a Foreign language (TOEFL). A total number of 30,01,757 students of the state will be benefitted from this initiative, consisting of 12,45,191 students in primary section and 17,56,566 students in the secondary section.

Details of this English speaking skills:

According to the state officials, this exam will be primarily given to the students from government schools and who are predominantly from the marginalized backgrounds. Following that, students from class 3-9 will also have the opportunity to be assessed on listening and reading skills in English. Class 10th students will be assessed on the English speaking skills.

This has been brought in the picture with respect to packages such as TOEFL Young Students Series (YSS) TOEFL Primary Package, TOEFL Junior Standard Package, and TOEFL Junior Speaking Test. This will come with a bonus of international acceptance and employment.

Given that, students who don't wish to go abroad and stay, they can be still beneficial to the professional sector of India. This will bring enhancement in several sectors such as - tourism, national hospitality, international catering, gig-economy and so on.

