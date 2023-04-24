Andhra Pradesh: Girl student critical after boyfriend pours boiling oil on her

Representative Photo/ Pixabay

Amaravati: A student of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, was critically injured after her boyfriend allegedly poured boiling oil on the girl’s hands and legs after confining her to a room in his house in Eluru district.

The shocking incident came to light after the victim escaped early Sunday and lodged a complaint with the police. She has been admitted to the government hospital at Eluru.

According to police, the victim is a third year engineering student. A resident of Eluru, the girl was entrapped in love by one Anudeep, a resident of Duggirala. He had promised to marry her. Five days ago, Anudeep had taken the girl to his house in Duggirala.

He confined her to a room, where he was torturing her. He had threatened to kill her. The victim told police he had planned to kill her after midnight by hanging.

She, however, managed to escape and reached her house. With the help of her parents, she lodged the complaint.

Police registered a case and launched a hunt for Anudeep, who was absconding.

The accused is said to be addicted to marijuana and other psychotropic substances and had allegedly cheated several girls in the name of love.

Read Also Indian student shot dead at US gas station; just 10 days away from graduation