 Andhra Pradesh: CM Reddy In Talks With MEA Regarding Deportation Of Students From US
The 21 students, 16 of whom belonged to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, were asked to leave the US by the country's Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy | File

After various media reports highlighted the deportation of 21 Andhra students from the USA, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs. The students who were enrolled in different universities across the North American country were deported due to immigration issues.

“Reddy is looking into this matter and will address it to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for resolving this at the earliest as all students have a valid USA visa for higher studies…and also keeping in view of the careers of these students of AP,” stated an official of the state-government body Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), as per a report by PTI.

AP govt warns students, association provides helpline numbers

Highlighting that the visas of the students were valid, the Andhra government has appealed to others to answer all questions posed by the US immigration officials while also carrying relevant documents. The state government has also urged the students to keep themselves informed about non-immigrant visa laws, courses, and study duration.

The AP Non-Resident Telugu Society has also shared its helpline numbers for students facing any sort of crisis. +91 863 2340678 and +91 85000 27678 being the emergency numbers.

