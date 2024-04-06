Andhra Pradesh Board To Soon Release Class 10 Results, Check Expected Release Date Here | Representative pic

According to multiple reports, the results for Class 10 are anticipated to be released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in the first week of May. But BSEAP's confirmation is still pending. The precise time and date for the 2024 AP SSC results will soon be announced by the board.

Additionally, students will have the option to check their results by SMS. On May 6, 2023 of last year, the board released the AP SSC Result 2023.

Students in Class 10 can verify and download their results by visiting the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, as soon as the results are released.

How to check?



1) Go to bse.ap.gov.in, the board's official website.



2) Students in Class 10 can click the 'AP SSC Result 2024' link (after the link is open) on the homepage.



3) The screen will change to a new page.



4) Click submit after entering the requested credentials.



5) The screen will display your AP SSC Result 2024.



6) Print out your results for future use by downloading them.

The Class 10 board exam for 2024 was administered by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) between March 18 and March 30, 2024.