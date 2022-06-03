Andhra Pradesh Board results tomorrow; learn more on bse.ap.gov.in

ANI File Photo

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the result date of the SSC, Class 10 exam on Saturday, June 4, 2022. BSEAP is expected to hold a brief press meet to declare the AP SSC Result 2022, according to reports from local media agencies,

Students can find AP SSC Result 2022 on official websites - bse.ap.gov.in and bseap.org

According to the BSEAP, a total of 6,22,537 students have registered and appeared for the exam. The exam was held from 27th April to 9th May 2022. Students were required to appear for the exam at designated exam centers in an offline mode.

It is likely that Special Chief Secretary Education, B. Rajasekhar will address the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results 2022 Press Meet. In addition to announcing the official Manabadi SSC Results 2022, the officials will also provide detailed statistical highlights for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results, including the pass percentage, best and worst districts, and toppers list.