Andhra Pradesh Board Result: Government to felicitate school, intermediate college toppers with cash awards

Amaravati: Aimed at encouraging and celebrating meritorious students from government-run schools and junior colleges, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday rolled out "Jagananna Animuthyalu (state brilliance awards)," an elaborate recognition and felicitation framework, which also includes monetary awards.

Scheduled to be held at Assembly constituency, district and state levels, the awards will recognise students who topped their board examinations in 10th standard and intermediate education in 2022–23 academic year. "To encourage and appreciate the students, government hereby decided to conduct a felicitation programme to the meritorious students who have secured top three highest marks in SSC (10th standard) and intermediate public examinations," said Pravin Prakash, Principal Secretary, School Education in a press note on Thursday.

On May 25, the top three students who aced SSC examinations in each constituency and students who topped intermediate examinations from each of the groups such as MPC, BiPC, HEC and CEC/MEC will be honoured with a medal and a merit certificate. For SSC toppers, the cash award will be Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 while it will be Rs 15,000 for the intermediate toppers from each group.

Besides the students, a memento will be presented to the school while the headmaster and parents of the students will be honoured with a shawl. Similarly, district SSC toppers in the same categories will receive a cash award of Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively while intermediate toppers will bag Rs 50,000 from each group on May 27. At the state-level on May 31, SSC toppers will receive Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 while intermediate toppers will receive Rs 1 lakh each, the release said.