Anant National University launches undergraduate degree in climate studies

Anant National University (AnantU), Ahmedabad, announced the launch of India’s first undergraduate degree focusing on climate action, the Bachelor of Technology degree specialising in Climate Technologies.

The 4-year undergraduate engineering degree is a super-specialisation in climate technologies and offers students the chance to be a part of the $23 trillion climate industry opportunities globally.

Aspiring engineers will learn to use engineering tools and design thinking principles to create technology driven solutions for climate change, it said in a statement.

A state-of-the-art climate lab on AnantU’s Ahmedabad campus, will be equipped with the latest softwares for running climate simulations and various instruments and technical apparatus for weather measurements, solar radiations, studying and simulating PV systems, testing and set up of renewable energy sources, and more.

The job-oriented Bachelor of Technology degree specialising in Climate Technologies programme at AnantU prepares students for positions in industries that need to mitigate climate impact, roles that require climate modelling, near-term climate analysis and predictions, positions in government agencies serving to make policy, and independent laboratories conducting climate research, it added.

Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, Anant National University, said, “The reasons and implications of climate change in India and certain other emerging nations differ from those in the rest of the world. Thus there is a need for specialised climate studies programme that give regional context. It is important to train students to find and implement solutions, and develop technology to adapt to and mitigate climate change for India as well as other parts of the world”.

Dr. Miniya Chatterji, Founding Director, Anant School for Climate Action, and CEO, Sustain Labs Paris, said, “Measuring, predicting, mitigating and adapting to climate change needs an influx of new technologies as well as millions of people skilled in the use of existing and new ones. We are glad to establish India’s first undergraduate degree related to climate as this will effectively move our country and the world closer to the goal of zero-emission. I invite students to become engineers who solve for climate change, and request parents to support the students in their unique choice of this job-oriented and specialised engineering degree offered by AnantU.”

The curriculum of AnantU’s Bachelor of Technology degree specialising in Climate Technologies is designed such that every semester 1 – 6 offers an incremental step across 8 climate technology streams - climate simulation, engineering mathematics, environmental engineering, climate chemistry, energy and technology, design thinking and behavioural science, technology and society - as well as applied research projects in the Climate Lab.

The final 2 semesters focus on specialisation and full industry immersion such that students will be placed within the climate industry, co-guided by an academic guide and industry expert.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:21 PM IST