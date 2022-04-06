AMU professor put under suspension for hurting religious sentiments

An Assistant Professor of Aligarh Muslim University has been put under suspension for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with a slide presentation that included "mythical references" to rape.

Given the prima facie evidence of misconduct and the seriousness of the matter, Dr. Jitendra Kumar (Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, J N Medical College, AMU has been placed under suspension pending an inquiry.

Further action will be taken depending upon his reply to the show-cause notice.

The varsity earlier in the day issued a show-cause notice to the professor.

The AMU directed Jitendra Kumar to submit his reply on the matter within 24 hours, after which he tendered an unconditional apology.

A statement issued by the university said, "The Aligarh Muslim University and the Faculty of Medicine strongly condemn the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and has issued a show-cause notice to Dr. Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff, and citizens."

The AMU has also set up a two-member inquiry committee to probe the matter and recommend steps to ensure that the incident is not repeated in the future.

The slide in question sparked a massive row after it was circulated on social media.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:26 PM IST