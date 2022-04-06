e-Paper Get App
Home / Education / AMU professor put under suspension for hurting religious sentiments

AMU professor put under suspension for hurting religious sentiments

An Assistant Professor of Aligarh Muslim University has been put under suspension for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with a slide presentation that included "mythical references" to rape.

IANS | Updated on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

Given the prima facie evidence of misconduct and the seriousness of the matter, Dr. Jitendra Kumar (Assistant Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine, J N Medical College, AMU has been placed under suspension pending an inquiry.

Further action will be taken depending upon his reply to the show-cause notice.

The varsity earlier in the day issued a show-cause notice to the professor.

The AMU directed Jitendra Kumar to submit his reply on the matter within 24 hours, after which he tendered an unconditional apology.

A statement issued by the university said, "The Aligarh Muslim University and the Faculty of Medicine strongly condemn the content of a slide on the mythical reference of rape and has issued a show-cause notice to Dr. Jitendra Kumar for hurting the religious sentiments of the students, staff, and citizens."

The AMU has also set up a two-member inquiry committee to probe the matter and recommend steps to ensure that the incident is not repeated in the future.

The slide in question sparked a massive row after it was circulated on social media.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:26 PM IST