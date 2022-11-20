AMU cricket match incident: Fact-finding committee to probe into the violence

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) | File Photo

Aligarh: A three-member Fact Finding Committee, comprising Prof. Hashmat Ali Khan as Convener and Prof. Arshad Hussain and Ajay Bisaria as members, has been constituted to inquire into the incident during a cricket match that turned violent leaving a Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student with severe head injuries.

"The committee members inquiring into the matter will submit the report within five days," said Prof. Mohd Wasim Ali, AMU Proctor.

He also informed that the student who allegedly attacked the injured student has been suspended with immediate effect and the university campus has been declared out of bounds for him, pending further inquiry.

The injured student was immediately rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) in an unconscious state after suffering head and brain injuries and is now in stable condition.

Both the alleged attacker and the injured are second-year students of the Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology (ZHCET), AMU.