AMU association releases list of demands ahead of MU Polls

Lucknow: The Lucknow wing of the Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) puts forth a list of nine demands from the political parties vying for minority votes for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

According to AUMOBA, this was the right time for Muslims and other minority communities to strike a bargain with political parties.



Demanding representation of Muslims in the government bodies proportional to their vote percentage, AMUOBA president Prof Shakeel Ahmad Kidwai said, "All political parties are lobbying to get the votes of the backward communities and Muslims in their favour. These communities have been exploited by the political parties and have not been given any political importance in the state."



He said that it is the opportune time for them to bargain rather than enter caste and religion-based politics.



"We demand reservation for Muslims in higher educational institutions in line with West Bengal government which is in accordance with Sachar Committee recommendations, establishment of good schools, ITI and vocational centres in minority and Dalit dominated areas, establishment of minority university in Lucknow in the name of renowned educationist Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, who should also be conferred with Bharat Ratna posthumously," he said.



Kidwai also demanded employment opportunities of minorities in police and paramilitary forces and abolition of the religious cap of Article 341 to open doors of reservation of Dalit Muslims and Dalit Christians.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:40 AM IST