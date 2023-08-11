Among Boys' Dropouts From Schools In Rural Areas 71 % Lack Interest: Education Minister

71 % Boys Lack Interest in studies so they drop out from school | Representative Image

According to a recent survey conducted by the Development Intelligence Unit (DIU), seventy-eight (78) per cent girls' parents in rural India aims to educate their child till graduation and 82 per cent parents of boys in rural areas want to educate their children.

The report ‘State of Elementary Education in Rural India’ is taken from the survey conducted from 6,229 rural households across 20 states. The report conducted by the DIU is a collaboration between Transform Rural India Foundation (TIRF) and Sambodhi Research & Communication Private Limited. It was launched by the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday.

"Analyzing the gender distribution of the children, the findings indicate that parents exhibit a similar inclination for both their female and male children to pursue advanced education, including technical degrees, graduation, and postgraduation degrees", the report said.

This report focused its study on children in rural areas aged between 6 to 16 years. Out of the 6,229 rural households surveyed, 6,135 had school-going students, 56 had students who dropped out of school and 38 had children who had never enrolled in school.

Reasons for girls' dropout:

Out of the 56 students who had dropped out of school, 36.8 per cent of parents of girls stated that their daughters dropped out of school as there was a requirement to help out in the family’s earnings.

31.6 per cent of parents said that their children dropped out due to lack of interest in studies.

21.1 per cent parents believed that their daughters had to take care of household chores and siblings at home.

For Boys:

A total of 71.8 per cent parents of boys said that the main reason for their sons to drop out of school was the lack of interest.

48.7 per cent said it was because they had to help out in family’s earnings.

One-fourth of boys dropped out of school during primary schooling

According to the survey, one-fourth of male children dropped out of school during primary schooling. The dropout rate at this stage was higher for female children at nearly 35 per cent. Nearly 75 per cent boys and 65 per cent girls dropped out of school after completing primary school education. The main reason for this can be non-availability of schools with higher classes within the village or nearby villages.

Role of Parents/Siblings in making education Important for children:

According to the report, 40 per cent of parents said that they have age-appropriate reading material other than schoolbooks available at home. “63 per cent of the households have a designated place for study and 83 per cent of households provide uninterrupted study time at home,” stated the report. Only 40 per cent parents have conversations with their kids every day around learning in school while 32 per cent have these conversations a few days in a week.

"Among parents who never went to school, 28.7 per cent regularly inquire about school education, while 25.1 per cent rarely or never do so.

In contrast, 46.3 per cent of parents with education above higher secondary actively follow up on their child’s education regularly, with only 4 per cent rarely engaging in their child’s education. The survey revealed that 89 per cent of parents participated in extra-curricular activities with their children,” stated the report.

The survey found that a majority of children (62.5 per cent) are under the supervision of their mothers when it comes to their studies, while 49 per cent are supervised by their fathers.

"This highlights the important role parents play in guiding and supporting their children's academic pursuits at home. Additionally, over 38 per cent of parents opt for private tutors to further enhance their children's education. It is often seen that in rural India supervision is often carried out by people other than the parents of children."

For instance, 25.6 per cent of the children study under the guidance of an elder sibling, 3.8 per cent are supervised by anganwadi workers, and 7.6 per cent are taught by community teachers.

"Comparatively, 64 per cent of these children receive supervision from their mothers, while 50 per cent are supervised by their fathers. About 26 per cent of the children study under the supervision of a private tutor," the report added.

Time spent on smartphone by children:

The survey also investigated the time spent on smartphone by children. "Overall, nearly 73 per cent of children utilize smartphones for less than two hours daily. Notably, older children tend to spend more time on their phones, with 25.4 per cent of children in class 8 and above dedicating two to four hours, in contrast to 16.8 per cent of children in classes 1 to 3," it added.

