AMITY University welcomes new batch on campus

Orientation program at the campus for the new batch | AMITY University

Amity University, Mumbai, conducted its Orientation Program on August 29, 2022, at the campus. Over 1500 students attended the orientation program, and were introduced to the universities policies, programs and infrastructure. This one-day orientation program was for students to brief them about the program they have selected, the policies and methodology adopted by teachers.

AMITY University, Mumbai

The Vice Chancellor of Amity University, Mumbai, Prof (Dr). A.W. Santhosh Kumar, welcomed the students and said, “Today you are embarking onto a new era in your life , transitioning from school to college / university environment."

Read Also Amity University Mumbai to start MTech in Defence Technology