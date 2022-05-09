Amit Shah to inaugurate National Forensic Sciences University

Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Sunday arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati for a two-day tour to inaugurate and launch several projects, one of them being the National Forensic Sciences University. This is being done to mark the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government which is on Tuesday, i.e., May 10.

The campus in Assam was established on 22 April 2022. It has been built for creating skilled manpower in Forensic Science and strengthening the forensic capabilities of Assam. Two other campuses exist in Delhi and Gujrat.

Shah is to address a public rally at the Khanapara field in Guwahati on Tuesday and will inaugurate several projects including Super Speciality Hospital and lay the foundation stone for various projects on the day, including Public Auditoriums, Integrated DC Office, Police Commissionarate Building, and Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan.

A senior official of the Assam Home department said, "The Union Home Minister will visit Mankachar Border Outpost (BOP) and will interact with Border Security Force (BSF) officials on May 9 and will inaugurate BSF's Central Store and Workshop, and launch khadi and village industries products at Tamulpur."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 01:01 PM IST