Amid heatwave alerts, IIT Bombay releases study on Carbonaceous Aerosol Emissions

Study on source apportionment and climate impacts of Carbonaceous Aerosol Emissions

Mumbai: Amid the rising heatwave alerts in Mumbai, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in Powai has released a study on the source apportionment and climate impacts of Carbonaceous Aerosol Emissions.

Carbonaceous aerosols are among the short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) whose datasets are highly limited both globally and over India, limiting our understanding of the climate impacts.

What is the COALESCE network project

COALESCE network project carried out during 2017-2023 under the aegis of the MoEFCC, was led by IIT Bombay and has involved over 20 institutions, 40 PIs and 125 researchers, investigating the origin, fate, and climate impacts of carbonaceous aerosols over India.

Describing major outcomes of the project, Prof. Chandra Venkataraman of IIT Bombay said, “To enable climate and clean air action, the far-ranging outcomes of the project, resulting from the integration of pan-India activities, include a new multi-pollutant emission inventory, a comprehensive data repository of ambient network measurements across India, emission factor measurements, both with detailed chemical speciation, and simulations of climate and air quality impacts with a suite of global and regional climate models.”

Prof. Gazala Habib of IIT Delhi said, “Measurements of particle and gaseous emission factors, with a newly developed, versatile source sampling system, and activity surveys encompassed over a 100 districts of India, including the residential, agricultural, transport and brick production sectors. This yielded perhaps the largest primary dataset of PM-2.5 chemical source profiles, emission factors and energy use estimates for a pan-India emission inventory.” Prof. Harish

Phuleria of IIT Bombay said, “The Speciated Multi-pollutant Generator (SMoG)-India emission inventory management system allows for online analysis and data download at multiple spatial scales from country to state, district and city levels.”

Elucidating the source apportionment efforts, Prof. Ramya Sunder Raman of IISER Bhopal said, “The India-wide PM-2.5 speciation network yielded not only the most complete PM-2.5 speciation data for two full years across locations in India, but also resulted in important guidance documents all the way from network design, particle sampling, to instrumental chemical analyses to measure conventional bulk chemical species, organic molecular markers and carbon-isotopes.”

Outcomes of study

Illustrating the outcomes of climate impact simulations, Prof. Dilip Ganguly of IIT Delhi said, “We have found compelling evidence of the links between enhanced aerosol levels and worsening climate extremes, like heat waves and rainfall suppression.”

“New modeling results have thrown light on the aerosol lifecycle over India, including the aging of black carbon, an important climate warming pollutant,” said Prof. Sagnik Dey of IIT Delhi.

Discussing future policy linkages of the project, Prof. Chandra Venkataraman expressed hope that the data repositories, tools and knowledge products emerging from the project would find wide application not only in India’s international commitments to the UNFCCC, engagement with intergovernmental partnerships like the Climate and Clean Air Coalition and the Arctic Council but importantly in India’s important National Clean Air Programme and disaster management activities.

