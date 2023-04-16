Amid Covid fears, JNU issues guidelines on masks, social distancing to students

Jawaharlal Nehru University |

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued new guidelines on Covid-19 amid a surge in cases to protect the institute's staff and students.

“In view of the surge in cases of Covid-19, and keeping in mind well being and safety of students/ staff and campus residents, all stakeholders of the university are hereby requested to strictly adhere to following measures or steps to prevent its spread in the university campus," said the advisory released by JNU.

While wearing masks, washing and sanitizing hands have been made mandatory on the campus, employees, family members, and students, who have tested positive for Covid have been told to inform the Security branch.

The institution further stated that the security branch has been given instructions to properly inform and sensitise the field employees about the advisory. The administration is also asked to be informed of the reported Covid-19 cases by the chief medical officer of the health centre and the chief security officer of the security branch. A statement from JNU has also listed a few helplines to call in an emergency. These are (9 p.m. to 8 a.m.) 011-26741636, 011-26704766, and 011-26704700. Students can phone 9971728866 and 9971728877 for ambulance service.