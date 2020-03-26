Amid coronavirus outbreak, NTA not to release admit card for NEET 2020 tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 tomorrow, March 27.
According to reports, the NTA has delayed the release of NEET 2020 admit card in view of the spread of coronavirus outbreak. The new date for release of admit card will announced later. An official told Hindustan Times that no decision has been taken in regards to postponement of NEET UG 2020 exam.
The online registration for NEET 2020 began on November 2, 2019, and concluded on January 6, 2020. According to the schedule published in the information bulletin, NEET UG 2020 examination is to be conducted on May 3. The exam will be held in 11 languages. The result of NEET 2020 is scheduled to be released on June 4.
A number of examinations have been postponed recently because of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 outbreak. Important exams like CBSE Board Exams 2020, ICSE and ISC 2020, JEE Main Exam 2020 and NIOS Exams 2020 were earlier postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.