Amid coronavirus outbreak, NTA not to release admit card for NEET 2020 tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will not release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 tomorrow, March 27.

According to reports, the NTA has delayed the release of NEET 2020 admit card in view of the spread of coronavirus outbreak. The new date for release of admit card will announced later. An official told Hindustan Times that no decision has been taken in regards to postponement of NEET UG 2020 exam.