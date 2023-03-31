Amid Bihar Board Result 2023, Virat Kohli's scorecard trending on social media

Virat kohli | Photo by PTI

BSEB declares Bihar class 10th Result today on March 31, 2023.

Students can check their results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or results.biharboardonline.com.

Amid the Bihar Board class 10th results, Legendary and star cricketer Virat Kohli's class 10th scorecard is trending on the micro blogging site, Twitter.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Thursday shared a picture of his mark sheet from the CBSE 10th board exams in 2004.

A Twitter user, TET Teachers Association by the handle name @tetsangh shares the scorecard of the right handed batsman and tweets, "Those students who could not pass the Bihar Class 10th exam 2023 should not be disappointed, Instead try to do better in future. They can take inspiration from the best cricket player @imVkohli of our country and make their future in other fields apart from studies."

Kohli sharing his scorecard on Koo app writes, “It’s funny how the things that add the least to your mark sheet, add the most to your character."

The purpose behind his post was to inspire his fans and followers about an important life lesson.

According to BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board), this year, 81.04% students have passed Bihar Board class 10 results. A total of 16.10 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

