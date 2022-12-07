Ambedkar inspired us to transform Delhi's education system: CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: Teachings of B R Ambedkar are the inspiration behind transforming Delhi's education system, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal paid tributes to Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, on his death anniversary. He said Ambedkar gave the most importance to education in his battles to improve the lives of others.

"Today on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Ambedkar, I would like to appeal to all the people to seek inspiration from the life of Dr Ambedkar. His life was full of struggles and there is a lot for us to learn from it to become better citizens of this country," Kejriwal said.