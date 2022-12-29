e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAmazon, Tribal Affairs Ministry start 2-day computer skills training programme for tribal schools' teachers

Amazon, Tribal Affairs Ministry start 2-day computer skills training programme for tribal schools' teachers

The face-to-face training workshop for the teachers of 54 Eklavya Model Residential Schools is for six states.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | iStock
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Union Tribal Affairs Ministry on Wednesday launched a two-day computational skills training programme for teachers of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students in collaboration with Amazon. The face-to-face training workshop for the teachers of 54 EMRS of six states -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana -- focuses on early access to computer science education for tribal and other communities.

Amazon Future Engineer (AFE)-CSR programme aims to develop the interest of students in exploring higher education and a fruitful career in computer science. It also provides teachers with necessary resources and support to create awareness about computer science and facilitate its learning. One of the objectives is to launch the AFE programme in the 54 schools in these six states having access to digital infrastructure including a computer lab and stable active internet connectivity.

Read Also
President Murmu inaugurates model schools for tribals in Telangana
article-image

Course modules will include computer science fundamentals, introduction to coding, logical sequencing, learning loops, block programming using open secure source platforms, class chat sessions to discuss tech space, different tech initiatives, etc. As part of a central sector scheme launched in 1997-98, residential schools have been built in remote areas to provide quality education to tribal students. So far, the ministry has sanctioned 684 such schools, of which 378 are reported to be functional.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Noida: No physical classes up to Class 8 in schools till January 1

Noida: No physical classes up to Class 8 in schools till January 1

FPJ Rewind 2022: Not US, UK, Canada, these non English speaking countries are now popular among...

FPJ Rewind 2022: Not US, UK, Canada, these non English speaking countries are now popular among...

Gujarat: College professor demands sexual favours from students, suspended

Gujarat: College professor demands sexual favours from students, suspended

Amazon, Tribal Affairs Ministry start 2-day computer skills training programme for tribal schools'...

Amazon, Tribal Affairs Ministry start 2-day computer skills training programme for tribal schools'...

Street Performers and musical events catch eyes on second day of IIT-Bombay's Mood Indigo

Street Performers and musical events catch eyes on second day of IIT-Bombay's Mood Indigo