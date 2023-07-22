Almost A Third Of Teaching Posts Vacant In Kendriya Vidyalayas, Reveals RTI Reply

Representational image | File

A Right To Information (Reply) has revealed that around 30% of teaching and non-teaching posts in the centrally-funded Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan schools are vacant across the country.

As per reports, an RTI query was filed by Chandrashekhar Gaur, a social worker living in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, who wanted to know the details of sanctioned, vacant, and filled posts in Kvs.

According to KVS, there are a total of 49,793 approved principal and teaching positions, as well as 15,510 (or 65,303) non-academic positions. As of June 1, there are 6,892 open non-academic positions, 2,590 open post-graduate teaching positions, 3,711 open TGT positions, and 5,241 open primary teaching positions.

The KVs, which were constructed 60 years ago under the ambit of the Ministry of Education, have over 1200 schools with more than 14 lakh students studying in the same.

The issue around KVs were also raised by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar had stated in the parliament, in February 2023, that 8,000 teaching and non-teaching positions are vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya schools and Central Higher Education Institutes in India.

While highlighting that filling up vacancies is a continuous process, Minister stated that the Centre is looking to fill up all the posts as per the recruitment rules present in every institution.

Additionally, there were 5,052 non-teaching positions and 4,425 teaching positions vacant at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

