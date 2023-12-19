 Allahabad University Opens Applications for 539 Faculty Positions in 2023
Allahabad University Opens Applications for 539 Faculty Positions in 2023

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The University of Allahabad has initiated the application process for the recruitment of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors in 2023. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications for Allahabad University faculty positions by visiting the official website, allduniv.ac.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 539 vacancies, and interested candidates should note that the application deadline for Allahabad University professor positions is January 2, 2024.

Application fees for candidates falling under the general, UR, EWS, and OBC categories amount to Rs 2000. For SC/ST candidates, the fee is Rs 1000, and for PWD candidates, it is Rs 100.

Vacancy Details

Professor: 66 posts

Associate Professor: 137 posts

Assistant Professor: 336 posts

How to apply:

Visit allduniv.ac.in, the official website.

On the home screen, choose the Careers option.

On the next page, find the Teaching post area.

Click the provided apply link.

Enter your login information to continue with the submission.

Complete the application and send in the necessary fees.

Complete the application and save the page of confirmation.

For your records, hold a printed copy of the application.

Candidates are encouraged to complete the application process within the stipulated timeframe to be considered for the Allahabad University faculty positions.

article-image
