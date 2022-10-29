Allahabad University Group C Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Allahabad University, Central University invites application for – Non Teaching Group A, B, C Various Posts | Image Credit: Wikipedia

Allahabad University, Central University

About Allahabad University Group A, B & C Admit Card 2022:

Allahabad University, Central University has invited applications for the recruitment of 412 Group A, B & C Posts in August 2021. Now, Allahabad University Recruitment Board are going to organize the Allahabad University Group A, B & C Exam on 06 November 2022.

Allahabad University has released the Allahabad University Group A, B & C Admit Card 2022 now. Candidates may download their Allahabad University Group A, B & C Admit Card 2022 from the official page. For getting more information regarding Allahabad University Group A, B & C Exam 2022, candidates need to maintain a frequent check on the Portal.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 06 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Post Name – Allahabad University Non Teaching Group A, B, C Recruitment, 2022

Number of Vacancy – 412 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Now

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Online / Written Examination

Details of Allahabad University Group A, B & C Admit Card 2022:

As per the official news, the organization has uploaded the Allahabad University Group A, B & C Exam Date 2022 & the admit card for the aforesaid examination are also available to download. Applied candidates will able to check and download their Allahabad University Group A, B & C Admit Card 2022 online by using their login details, as the admit card are available on official web portal.

All the candidates are advised to maintain the decorum of Examination Hall & be on time as their will be pre examination formalities over there.

Candidates can download their Allahabad University Group A, B & C Admit Card 2022 from the official website

Instructions for Downloading the Allahabad University Group A, B & C Admit Card 2022:

1. In order to download their Allahabad University Group A, B & C Admit Card 2022, candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their Allahabad University Group A, B & C Admit Card 2022.

3. Candidates will be redirected to Login Page, Here they have to provide their following details-:

Registration No. / Login ID / Roll No.

Password / DOB

Verification Code (if specified)

4. After providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download their Allahabad University Group A, B & C Admit Card 2022.

5. Candidates can also download their Admit Card from official site of the Allahabad University