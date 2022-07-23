e-Paper Get App

Allahabad University announces PGAT, entrance exam dates at allduniv.ac.in; check details here

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
The Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT 2022) exam dates were announced by the University of Allahabad today, July 23. According to the published timetable, the PGAT will be held on August 4, 5, and 7, 2022, while the admission tests will be held from August 2 to 7.

The M.Sc. in Agricultural Science (Agricultural Zoology and Entomology), M. Tech. in Earth System Science, M.F.A. (Master of Fine Arts), M.Sc. in Textile and Apparel Designing, M.Sc. in Bio Chemistry, M.A. in Mass Communication, and other courses are scheduled to have the PGAT exam held, according to Allahabad University.

The university has also announced the dates for the LLM, LLB, MCOM, and IPS entrance exams. The duration of the admission test, which is 2 hours and 10 minutes, is both the shift and the test. Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, and New Delhi will all host the admissions test. However, Patna, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram will only host online exams.

The website allduniv.ac.in has a detailed timetable for the entrance exams.

